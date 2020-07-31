Apple briefly overtakes Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest company

Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1per cent to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest public company.

The logo of Apple company is seen outside an Apple store in Bordeaux, France, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files
Shares of the company rose to a record high of US$412 in early trading. Closing at that level will give it a market capitalization of US$1.786 trillion.

Saudi Aramco , which has been the largest public company since going public last year, had a market capitalization of US$1.76 trillion as of last close.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

