Apple briefly overtakes Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest company

Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1per cent to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest public company.

REUTERS: Apple Inc shares surged as much as 7.1per cent to a record high on Friday after reporting blockbuster quarterly results, helping the iPhone maker briefly overtake Saudi Aramco to become the world's largest public company.

Shares of the company rose to a record high of US$412 in early trading. Closing at that level will give it a market capitalization of US$1.786 trillion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saudi Aramco , which has been the largest public company since going public last year, had a market capitalization of US$1.76 trillion as of last close.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Anil D'Silva)