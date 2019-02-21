Apple car may be an electric van: Manager Magazin

A long-speculated vehicle to be developed by Apple may turn out to be an electric van rather than a car, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

Manager Magazin, citing multiple unnamed sources, said that prototypes painted in black and silver had been seen.

The report, which did not provide further details, said that engineers at Apple's Cupertino, California-headquarters were now working on the interior.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Tom Sims; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)