Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in US-China trade dispute
WASHINGTON: Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said China has not targeted the company as a result of the U.S.-China trade dispute and he does not anticipate it will.
"Currently the Chinese have not targeted Apple at all and I don’t anticipate that happening, to be honest," Cook told CBS News in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)