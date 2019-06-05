Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in US-China trade dispute

Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said China has not targeted the company as a result of the U.S.-China trade dispute and he does not anticipate it will.

"Currently the Chinese have not targeted Apple at all and I don’t anticipate that happening, to be honest," Cook told CBS News in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)