Apple closes US retail stores until further notice

Apple Inc said on Tuesday it is closing all its retail stores in the United States until further notice.

REUTERS: Apple Inc said on Tuesday it is closing all its retail stores in the United States until further notice.

That follows an announcement by the iPhone maker on Saturday that it was closing retail stores globally, except in Greater China, for the next two weeks due to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)