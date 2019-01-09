Apple cuts current-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10%: Nikkei

TOKYO: Apple is cutting planned production for its three new iPhone models by about 10 per cent for the January to March quarter, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday (Jan 9), a week after the company slashed its quarterly sales forecast.

That rare step exposed weakening demand in China for Apple's iPhones amid a slowing economy, which has also been buffeted by a bruising trade war with the United States.

Many analysts and consumers have said the new iPhones are overpriced.

Apple asked its suppliers late last month to produce fewer-than-planned models of the XS, XS Max and XR, Nikkei said, citing sources with knowledge of the request.

The request was made before Apple cut its forecast last week, Nikkei said. The surprise warning triggered a broad sell-off in global stock markets.

Market research firm Canalys estimates shipments fell 12 percent in China last year and expects smartphone shipments in 2019 to dip another 3 percent, to below 400 million for the first time since 2014.

Overall planned production volume of both old and new iPhones is likely to be cut to a range of 40 million to 43 million units for January-March, from an earlier projection of 47 million to 48 million units, the Nikkei reported, citing one source familiar with the situation.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes after chip suppliers Samsung Electronics and Skyworks Solutions flagged weak first-quarter chip demand for smartphones.

Apple's iPhone suppliers include Taiwanese assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn) and Pegatron. Pegatron declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters, while Foxconn did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

As Chinese demand has faltered, Apple has increased focus on India, which recently overtook the United States as the world's second-largest smartphone market.

Chief Executive Tim Cook reiterated in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday that India was a major focus for Apple.

Reuters reported last month that Apple will begin assembling its top-end iPhones in India through the local unit of Foxconn this year, citing a person familiar with the matter.