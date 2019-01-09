Apple cuts first-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent: Nikkei

Apple cuts first-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent: Nikkei

Apple Inc is cutting its production plan for new iPhones by about 10 percent for the January-March quarter, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: People look at iPhones at the World Trade Center Apple Store during a Black Friday sales event in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., Nov. 23, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
The company late last month asked its suppliers to produce fewer of its new iPhones than planned, Nikkei said, citing sources with knowledge of the request.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher in TOKYO; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

