Apple dismisses over 200 staff from autonomous vehicle group: CNBC

REUTERS: Apple Inc has dismissed more than 200 employees from its autonomous vehicle group, Project Titan, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The dismissals are seen, internally, as anticipated restructuring under the relatively new leadership of Project Titan, CNBC said.

Last year, the iPhone maker hired Doug Field, an Apple veteran and a Tesla engineering vice president, to lead the Project Titan team alongside Bob Mansfield.

Other employees impacted by the restructuring are staying at Apple, but moving to different parts of the company, CNBC added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

