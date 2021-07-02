Apple, Intel become first to adopt TSMC's latest chip tech: Report

Business

Apple, Intel become first to adopt TSMC's latest chip tech: Report

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in Hsinchu
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan. 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang
(Updated: )

Bookmark

Apple and Intel will be the first adopters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's next-generation chip production technology ahead of its deployment, possibly next year, Nikkei Asia reported https://s.nikkei.com/3xe0U0n on Friday.

Apple and Intel are testing their chip designs with TSMC's 3-nanometer production technology, the report added, citing several sources briefed on the matter. Commercial output of such chips is expected to start in the second half of next year, Nikkei Asia said.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark