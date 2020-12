Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled AirPods Max, its next-generation over-ear headphones priced at US$549.

REUTERS: Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled AirPods Max, its next-generation over-ear headphones priced at US$549.

The company also said Apple Fitness+, its US$10 per month fitness subscription service, will be launched on Dec. 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)