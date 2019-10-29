Apple launches AirPods Pro at US$249

Apple Inc on Monday launched Apple AirPods Pro, an upgraded version of its premium wireless earphones with noise cancellation feature.

Priced at US$249 (193.8 pounds), the earphones will start shipping on Oct. 30, Apple said, adding that the new AirPods are also sweat and water resistant.

The company is doubling down on its wearables and services units to boost revenue as it faced slowing iPhone sales in recent quarters.

