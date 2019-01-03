Apple lowers quarterly revenue forecast

Apple Inc on Wednesday said its current quarter revenue will be lower than its original forecast, citing fewer iPhone upgrades and weakness in emerging markets.

"While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China," Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a letter to investors.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

