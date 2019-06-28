Apple moves Mac Pro production to China from US: WSJ

Apple Inc is shifting the manufacturing of its new Mac Pro computer to China from the United States as trade tensions between the two nations escalate, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The tech giant has tapped contractor Quanta Computer Inc to manufacture the US$6,000 desktop computer and is ramping up production at a factory near Shanghai, the report said.

Both, Apple and Quanta Computer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)