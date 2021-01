Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it had named Monica Lozano, chief executive officer of College Futures Foundation, to its board.

REUTERS: Apple Inc said on Tuesday that it had named Monica Lozano, chief executive officer of College Futures Foundation, to its board.

Lozano also serves on the boards of Target Corp and Bank of America Corp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)