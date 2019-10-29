Apple stealthily launches noise-cancelling AirPods Pro

SINGAPORE: Apple on Monday (Oct 28) quietly launched Apple AirPods Pro, an upgraded version of its premium wireless earphones with noise cancellation feature.



The latest earphones from Apple will cost S$379 and is available for pre-order on the company's website and app store in the US and more than 25 other countries and regions including Singapore. It will start shipping from Oct 30 and will be in stores beginning later this week, it said in its press release.

This comes weeks after Cupertino launched its latest flagship smartphones, as well as lifted the veil on its TV straming and gaming services.

The in-ear headphones come with three different ear tip sizes, which Apple said will "conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal".

It is equipped with the Adaptive EQ feature, which the company said automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual's ear for a "rich, immersive listening experience".

There is also a "Transparency" mode that allows users to listen to music while hearing the environment around them at the same time.

(Image: Apple)

AirPods Pro will require users to have Apple devices running the latest operating systems such as iOS 13.2 or later, or the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later, the release said.

The consumer tech giant is doubling down on its wearables and services units to boost revenue as it faced slowing iPhone sales in recent quarters.

