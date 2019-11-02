Have an old iPhone? Update it or lose the Internet

SINGAPORE: Do you own an old Apple iPhone or iPad that you've neglected to update?

You'll have to update those devices by Sunday (Nov 3) or risk losing connection to the Internet.

Apple has announced that some iPhone and iPad models introduced in 2012 and earlier will require an iOS update, or they could stop working correctly.

The issue is due to a GPS time rollover issue, Apple said.

In particular, an update is required for iPhone 5 to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing, Apple said.

If the update is not completed by Sunday, users will have to back up and restore using a Mac or PC in order to update because over-the-air software updates and iCloud Backup will not work, Apple said.

The updated software version should be 10.3.4 or 9.3.6, depending on your device.

The issue does not affect iPod touch or any iPad models that have Wi-Fi only. It also doesn't affect iOS devices newer than those listed above.