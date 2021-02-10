Apple partners with TSMC to develop ultra-advanced displays - Nikkei
Apple Inc has partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to develop ultra-advanced display technology in Taiwan, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday. (https://s.nikkei.com/3p0yXnK)
