Apple partners with TSMC to develop ultra-advanced displays - Nikkei

Apple Inc has partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to develop ultra-advanced display technology in Taiwan, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday. (https://s.nikkei.com/3p0yXnK)

(Reporting by Arghyadeep Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Source: Reuters

