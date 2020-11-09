Apple places manufacturing partner Pegatron on probation: Bloomberg reporter

Apple Inc has placed Pegatron Corp on probation after it discovered violations related to a student worker program and said Pegatron will not receive any new business until it takes corrective action, a Bloomberg reporter said https://bit.ly/3n54015 in a tweet on Monday.

