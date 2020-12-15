Apple plans 30per cent increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei

Apple Inc plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones for the first half of 2021, a nearly 30per cent year-on-year increase, Nikkei reported https://s.nikkei.com/3mlVbPC on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

