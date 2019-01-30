Apple profit stable as service gains offset iPhone slump

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple said on Tuesday (Jan 29) profits held steady in the most recent quarter, with revenue growth in music, movies, apps and other services offsetting slumping iPhone sales.

Apple profit in the final quarter of last year was US$20 billion on revenue of US$84.3 billion despite even as money from iPhone sales was down 15 per cent from last year.

"While it was disappointing to miss our revenue guidance, we manage Apple for the long term, and this quarter's results demonstrate that the underlying strength of our business runs deep and wide," chief executive Tim Cook said in the earnings release.

The update for Apple's first fiscal quarter to Dec 29 met the company's lowered guidance was greeted with relief on Wall Street , as shares rallied 3.5 per cent in after-hours trade.

Apple had been under pressure to show it can weather the slump in the global smartphone market and diversify its revenue base.

