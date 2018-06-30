Apple rebuilds mapping app, but will still tap TomTom

Business

Apple rebuilds mapping app, but will still tap TomTom

Apple Inc is rebuilding the widely used mapping application on its iPhones from the ground up with its own dataset, but Amsterdam-based TomTom NV will continue to be a data provider for Apple's maps app, Cupertino, California-based Apple told Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo outside the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is shown outside the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Apple Inc is rebuilding the widely used mapping application on its iPhones from the ground up with its own dataset, but Amsterdam-based TomTom NV will continue to be a data provider for Apple's maps app, Cupertino, California-based Apple told Reuters on Friday.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by David Gregorio)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark