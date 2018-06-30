Apple rebuilds mapping app, but will still tap TomTom
Apple Inc is rebuilding the widely used mapping application on its iPhones from the ground up with its own dataset, but Amsterdam-based TomTom NV will continue to be a data provider for Apple's maps app, Cupertino, California-based Apple told Reuters on Friday.
