Apple to reopen about 100 stores in US, most with curbside pickup

CUPERTINO, California: Apple Inc said on Tuesday (May 26) that it plans to reopen about 100 stores in the United States, most with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service.

Apple shuttered stores around the world as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread but has slowly opened them again, saying it examines local health data to make decision on a store-by-store basis.

Earlier this month, the company reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho and Alabama.