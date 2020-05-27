Apple to reopen about 100 stores in US, most with curbside pickup

The Apple Inc. logo
The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)
CUPERTINO, California: Apple Inc said on Tuesday (May 26) that it plans to reopen about 100 stores in the United States, most with curbside pickup but some with walk-in service.

Apple shuttered stores around the world as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread but has slowly opened them again, saying it examines local health data to make decision on a store-by-store basis. 

Earlier this month, the company reopened a handful of stores in Alaska, Idaho and Alabama.

Source: Reuters

