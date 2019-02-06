Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts departs

Apple Inc said on Tuesday that Angela Ahrendts, the chief of its retail operations, was leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

FILE PHOTO - Angela Ahrendts, Senior Vice President of Apple, attends a conference at the Cannes Li
FILE PHOTO - Angela Ahrendts, Senior Vice President of Apple, attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The iPhone maker named Deirdre O'Brien as senior vice president of "Retail + People" to replace Ahrendts.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters

