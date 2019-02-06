Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts departs

Apple Inc said on Tuesday that Angela Ahrendts, the chief of its retail operations, was leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

The iPhone maker named Deirdre O'Brien as senior vice president of "Retail + People" to replace Ahrendts.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)