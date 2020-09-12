Apple revises App Store guidelines, loosening some in-app payment rules

REUTERS: Apple Inc on Friday published a revision of some of its App Store review guidelines, loosening some restrictions on streaming game services, online classes and on when developers must use its in-app purchase system that charges a 30 per cent commission.

The company made the changes after criticism from developers over its App Store practices and after some of its rivals such as Microsoft and Alphabet's Google declined to launch their streaming game platforms on iPhones because of Apple's rules.



Advertisement