Apple Inc said on Friday it has revised its App Store guidelines ahead of the launch of an upcoming iOS version, with changes that may impact gaming and business apps on its platform.

REUTERS: Apple Inc said on Friday it has revised its App Store guidelines ahead of the launch of an upcoming iOS version, with changes that may impact gaming and business apps on its platform.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Advertisement