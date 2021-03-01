Apple's 270 US stores all open for first time since pandemic began

Business

Apple's 270 US stores all open for first time since pandemic began

Apple said on Monday all its 270 U.S. stores have been opened, the first time in almost a year after it was forced to shutter several outlets because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Apple said on Monday all its 270 U.S. stores have been opened, the first time in almost a year after it was forced to shutter several outlets because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has been cautious in re-opening its retail stores, using a team that includes medical experts to make its own calls on a county-by-county basis and sometimes shuttering stores again when local rules would otherwise allow stores to operate.

The iPhone maker has also expanded its 'Express' format, a wall built in front of the main store with sales counters protected by plexiglass and a few shelves of accessories such as phone cases and AirPods.

(Corrects number of Apple stores in United States)

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark