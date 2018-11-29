Apple's iPhone XR is company's best-selling model, executive says

Apple Inc's iPhone XR has been the company's best-selling iPhone model every day since it went on sale in mid-October, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The iPhone XR, which costs US$749, was announced in September alongside two other models, the iPhone XS and XS Max, which start at US$999. The XR brings many key features of those pricer phones to a lower price point, and analysts widely viewed it as Apple's effort to bring new features like facial recognition unlocking and its newest processing chip to a wider set of buyers.

But a string of negative forecasts from smartphone suppliers in recent weeks has sparked concerns that the model might not be performing as Apple had hoped. Those reports, alongside investor anxiety over Apple's Nov. 1 disclosure it will no longer provide investors with iPhone unit sales data, have contributed to a more than 20 percent drop from Apple's peak share price in October.

While Apple is still not giving absolute unit sales figures, the company does occasionally disclose to investors which models are selling the best out of its lineup, which currently includes older models such as the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of product marketing, told Reuters that the iPhone XR is currently Apple's "most mainstream product and our most popular iPhone."

