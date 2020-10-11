Apple's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in UK - Telegraph

Apple Inc's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported https://bit.ly/33KGEXG late on Saturday, citing industry insiders.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Apple is seen outside at the upcoming Apple Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

REUTERS: Apple Inc's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported https://bit.ly/33KGEXG late on Saturday, citing industry insiders.

The iPhone, which Apple is due to launch on Tuesday, may not connect to the 700MHz 5G band, the newspaper reported. Lower spectrum bands such as 700MHz are used to extend the coverage of phone networks, allowing signals to reach more remote areas and extend far beyond antennas.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh)

Source: Reuters

