Apple's streaming service to cost US$4.99/month; unveils new iPad, updates Watch

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new streaming TV service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of US$4.99, and unveiled a new iPad and updates for its Watch.

At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple is also expected to launch new iPhones.

Apple's Arcade game streaming service will also be available later this month.

APPLE TV PLUS:

** Shows to be available from Nov. 1

** Will be available in over 100 countries

** Priced at US$4.99 per month

** Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free

** Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription

** Original shows to include Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard staring "See" and "The Morning Show", produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

APPLE WATCH:

** Features always-on retina display

** Battery life of 18 hours

** Series 5 Watch starting from US$399; Series 3 Watch from US$199

** Available for orders from Tuesday

IPAD:

** Launches 7th-generation iPad

** New iPad to feature 10.2 inch retina display

** Will be priced at US$329

** Available for orders starting Tuesday, in stores from Sept. 30

** Available in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries and regions

APPLE ARCADE:

** To launch 100 games; available on Sept. 19

** Unlimited games for US$4.99 per month

** One month free trial

