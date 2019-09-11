Apple's streaming TV service to cost US$4.99/month; unveils iPhone 11

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new streaming TV service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of US$4.99, and unveiled one of its new iPhones and iPad as well as updates for its Watch.

At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple is also expected to launch other iPhone models.

IPHONE 11

** Unveils iPhone 11, with 6.1 inch display; available in six colours

** Has a dual camera at the back, 12 megapixel wide, ultra wide 12 megapixel

** Front camera is also 12 megapixel

** Will have a new night mode

** To feature latest A13 bionic chip

** IPhone 11 priced starting at US$699

APPLE TV PLUS:

** Shows to be available from Nov. 1

** Will be available in over 100 countries

** Priced at US$4.99 per month

** Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free

** Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription

** Original shows to include "See", starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and "The Morning Show", produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston

APPLE WATCH:

** Features always-on retina display

** Battery life of 18 hours

** Series 5 Watch starting from US$399; Series 3 Watch from US$199

** Available for orders from Tuesday

** Apple Watch Series 5-always on display feature, built-in compass and international emergency calling

** Unavailable in the Series 3 watch-cellular calling, emergency SOS call and health tracking features.

APPLE IPAD:

** Launches 7th-generation iPad

** New iPad to feature 10.2 inch retina display

** Will be priced at US$329

** Available for orders starting Tuesday, in stores from Sept. 30

** Available in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries and regions

APPLE ARCADE:

** To launch 100 games; available on Sept. 19

** Unlimited games for US$4.99 per month

** One month free trial

