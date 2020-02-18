Apple's surprise sales warning pressures Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to a sales warning from Apple Inc that highlighted the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains.

The world's most valuable technology firm said it was unlikely to meet its March-quarter sales guidance because of slower iPhone production and weaker demand in China, sending its shares down 2.5per cent.

The news also sent shares of Apple suppliers, including Qualcomm Inc , Broadcom Inc , Qorvo Inc and Skyworks Solutions Inc , lower by 1.9per cent to 3per cent.

Chipmakers, which are heavily dependent on China for revenues, slipped with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index shedding 1.6per cent, while the broader S&P technology sector lost 0.7per cent.

Apple's warning highlights issues that will eventually hurt a lot of companies with exposure to China, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"It has shifted people's focus back to the ultimate economic damage in the wake of this coronavirus," Hogan said.

While the exact hit to growth from the epidemic in China - the global manufacturing hub - still remains to be seen, hopes that the damage would only be temporary have helped Wall Street's main indexes clinch record highs as early as last week.

At 9:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 106.66 points, or 0.36per cent, at 29,291.42, while the S&P 500 was 7.49 points, or 0.22per cent, lower at 3,372.67.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 19.12 points, or 0.20per cent, at 9,712.05.

Investors also parsed through mixed corporate earnings reports.

Walmart Inc forecast slowing online growth for the year after reporting weak results for the holiday quarter, suggesting it was leaking sales to Amazon.com. However, shares of the world's biggest retailer rose 1per cent.

Conagra Brands Inc shed 7.4per cent after the packaged food company lowered its full-year profit and sales outlook.

Kroger Co climbed 6.6per cent after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc unveiled a US$549.1 million stake in the supermarket chain.

Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc said it would buy mutual fund company Legg Mason Inc in an all-cash deal valued at US$4.5 billion, to create an investing giant with about US$1.5 trillion in assets under management.

Shares of Franklin jumped 9.4per cent and Legg Mason surged 23.9per cent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 53 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 70 new highs and 28 new lows.

