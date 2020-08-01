Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's local smartphone scheme

Business

Apple's Taiwan suppliers, Samsung apply for India's local smartphone scheme

Apple Inc's Taiwan contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp have applied for India's US$6.5 billion scheme to boost local smartphone manufacturing, the country's tech minister said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while list
FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW DELHI: Apple Inc's Taiwan contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp have applied for India's US$6.5 billion scheme to boost local smartphone manufacturing, the country's tech minister said on Saturday.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has also applied for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference.

The plan offers companies cash incentives on additional sales of devices made locally over five years, with 2019-2020 as the base year.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark