Apple says disappointed with EU antitrust investigations

Apple on Tuesday accused a few companies of filing groundless complaints and criticised EU antitrust regulators for listening to them and opening two investigations into its Apple Pay and App Store.

BRUSSELS: Apple on Tuesday accused a few companies of filing groundless complaints and criticised EU antitrust regulators for listening to them and opening two investigations into its Apple Pay and App Store.

"It's disappointing the European Commission is advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies who simply want a free ride, and don't want to play by the same rules as everyone else," the iPhone maker said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We don’t think that's right — we want to maintain a level playing field where anyone with determination and a great idea can succeed."

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alex Richardson)