Apple says some users facing issues with App Store, Music, TV+

REUTERS: Apple Inc said on Tuesday some of its users were experiencing problems while accessing certain services, including the App Store, Apple Music and TV+ streaming service.

It was unclear how many users and which countries were impacted. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed that there were nearly 2,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Apple Music, while more than 200 users flagged issues with iTunes and App Store.

