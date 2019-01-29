Apple says spent US$60 billion with US suppliers in 2018

Apple Inc said on Monday it spent US$60 billion with 9,000 U.S. component suppliers and companies in 2018, an increase of more than 10 percent from the year earlier.

Apple said since 2011 the total number of jobs created and supported by the company in the United States had more than tripled from almost 600,000 to 2 million across all 50 states.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)