Apple shifts annual developers conference to online-only format

Apple Inc on Friday called off the in-person portion of its annual developers conference scheduled to be held in San Jose and said it would run the program entirely online in June because of coronavirus fears.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is shown atop an Apple store at a shopping mall in La Jolla, California
FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is shown atop an Apple store at a shopping mall in La Jolla, California, U.S., December 17, 2019, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Source: Reuters

