Apple starts construction of new campus in Texas

REUTERS: Apple said on Wednesday it had started construction of a new campus in Austin, Texas, beside its existing facility where it makes the new MacBook Pro laptops.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is set to give a tour of the Texas factory to U.S. President Donald Trump later on Wednesday.

The new US$1 billion, 3-million-square-foot campus will initially house 5,000 employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000, and is expected to open in 2022, Apple said.

Apple currently employs about 7,000 employees in Austin.

