Apple to close all stores outside of China to help curb coronavirus spread

SINGAPORE: Apple will be closing all retail stores outside of Greater China until Mar 27 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, chief executive Tim Cook announced on Saturday (Mar 14).

All Apple stores in Greater China reopened on Saturday after they were shuttered to curb coronavirus infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a media release, Mr Cook said lessons drawn from his team in China has helped shaped the technology company's global response.



"One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance."

In addition to the closure of retail stores, Apple said it is moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China.

The technology company also announced earlier on Saturday that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held online instead.



Advertisement