Apple supplier AMS makes 38.50 euros/share takeover offer for Germany's Osram

REUTERS: Apple supplier AMS AG said it has made an all-cash takeover offer for German lighting group Osram Licht AG at an offer price of 38.5 euros per share.

The offer values the German company at an enterprise value of 4.3 billion euros (US$4.8 billion), AMS said on Sunday.

(US$1 = 0.8929 euros)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)