Apple supplier Foxconn fourth quarter profit misses estimates

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, reported a fourth quarter profit on Tuesday that lagged market estimates.

FILE PHOTO: People wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while listening to the annual general meeting at the lobby of Foxconn's office in Taipei, Taiwan, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

The Taiwanese firm reported October-December net profit of TUS$45.97 billion (US$1.61 billion), down 4per cent compared with the year ago period, the company said in a statement.

(US$1 = 28.5110 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

