Apple supplier Foxconn posts better-than expected second quarter profit

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer , reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as rising telecommuting demand amid the coronavirus pandemic offset slowing smartphone sales.

TAIPEI: Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer , reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as rising telecommuting demand amid the coronavirus pandemic offset slowing smartphone sales.

Foxconn, whose clients include tech giants such as Apple , reported a net profit of TUS$22.9 billion (US$778.54 million) for the second quarter ended June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That was better than a Refinitiv consensus estimate of TUS$17.95 billion drawn from 13 analysts.

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, has said the worst of the virus impact for the company was over and that the work-from-home lifestyles being adopted around the world would offer new growth opportunities.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)