Apple supplier Foxconn posts better-than expected second quarter profit

TAIPEI: Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday (Aug 12), as rising telecommuting demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic offset slowing smartphone sales.

Foxconn, whose clients include tech giants such as Apple, reported a net profit of NT$22.9 billion (US$778.54 million) for the second quarter ended June.

That was better than a Refinitiv consensus estimate of NT$17.95 billion drawn from 13 analysts.

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, has said the worst of the virus impact for the company was over and that the work-from-home lifestyles being adopted around the world would offer new growth opportunities.