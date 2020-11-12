Apple supplier Foxconn posts US$1.1 billion quarterly profit; beats estimates

Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday reported quarterly profit that beat market estimates, amid surging demand for telecommuting devices as the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend continues.

TAIPEI: Foxconn , the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday reported quarterly profit that beat market estimates, amid surging demand for telecommuting devices as the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend continues.

The Taiwanese firm, whose clients include technology majors such as Apple Inc , booked July-September net profit of TUS$30.8 billion (US$1.08 billion), Reuters calculations showed based on nine-month figures.

That compared with the TUS$28.61 billion average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, previously forecast weakness in its revenue-driving smartphone business in the quarter, but said work-from-home lifestyles being adopted worldwide would boost growth.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)