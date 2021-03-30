Apple supplier Foxconn's fourth-quarter profit slips, lags view

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, posted on Tuesday a lower fourth-quarter profit that lagged expectations despite strong iPhone 12 sales and pandemic-led demand for telecommuting devices.

TAIPEI - Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, posted on Tuesday a lower fourth-quarter profit that lagged expectations despite strong iPhone 12 sales and pandemic-led demand for telecommuting devices.

The Taiwanese firm, which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, booked October-December net profit of TUS$45.97 billion (US$1.61 billion).

Advertisement

Advertisement

That represented a 4per cent fall from a year earlier, according to a company statement, and compared with the TUS$50.89 billion average of 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, Foxconn's fourth-quarter revenue rose 15per cent on the year.

The company had previously forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of a decline of 3per cent and gain of 3per cent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Advertisement