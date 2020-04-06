Apple supplier Foxconn's sales down 7.7% in March

Sales at Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry , a key supplier of Apple Inc's products known by its trade name Foxconn, were down by 7.7per cent in March.

A shovel and FoxConn logo are seen before the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump as he participates in the Foxconn Technology Group groundbreaking ceremony for its LCD manufacturing campus, in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Hauck/Files
The world's largest contract electronics maker reported revenues of NT$347.7 billion dollar (US$11.51 billion) in March, falling from NT$376.6 billion from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange on Monday.

January-March revenue totalled NT$929.7 billion, down by 12.0 per cent from the previous year, the filing showed.

Last month, Foxconn reported a 23.7 per cent fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 as it braced for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that hit demand from key customers.

Source: Reuters

