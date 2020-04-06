Apple supplier Foxconn's sales down 7.7% in March

Sales at Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry , a key supplier of Apple Inc's products known by its trade name Foxconn, were down by 7.7per cent in March.

HONG KONG: Sales at Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, a key supplier of Apple Inc's products known by its trade name Foxconn, were down by 7.7 per cent in March.

The world's largest contract electronics maker reported revenues of NT$347.7 billion dollar (US$11.51 billion) in March, falling from NT$376.6 billion from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Taiwan stock exchange on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

January-March revenue totalled NT$929.7 billion, down by 12.0 per cent from the previous year, the filing showed.

Last month, Foxconn reported a 23.7 per cent fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 as it braced for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic that hit demand from key customers.

