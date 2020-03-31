Apple supplier Japan Display finalises deal to raise US$200 million from "customer"
Japan Display said on Tuesday it has finalised a deal to raise US$200 million from "an overseas customer," which sources have said is Apple.
TOKYO: Japan Display said on Tuesday it has finalised a deal to raise US$200 million from "an overseas customer," which sources have said is Apple.
The US$200 fund will come in the form of the customer purchasing equipment at Japan Display's main smartphone screen factory in central Japan, the company said in a statement.
As Japan Display owed Apple more than US$800 million as of last year for the US$1.5 billion cost of building the plant, the fund to be raised would be used for repayment, the sources have said.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)