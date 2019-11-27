Apple supplier Japan Display to review past accounting records

Apple supplier Japan Display Inc said on Wednesday it would review its past accounting records after a former executive notified the company of past accounting fraud.

The executive, who was fired last year for embezzling about US$5.3 million over four years since 2014, told the company that the top management directed the accounting fraud, Japan Display said in a statement.

The revelation comes as the cash-strapped company seeks to raise at least 50 billion yen (US$460 million) through a bailout deal with Apple and other investors.

(US$1 = 108.64 yen)

